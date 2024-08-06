Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kemper Trading Down 3.1 %

KMPR opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

