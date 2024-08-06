Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.71

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 7572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Keppel Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

