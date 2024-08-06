Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.5 %

KTCC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 9,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

