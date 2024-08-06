Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered Kinaxis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$192.11.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$146.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$154.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. Also, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total value of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,120.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $5,253,452. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

