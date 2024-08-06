Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $457.49 million and $47.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000114 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,992,041,963 coins and its circulating supply is 3,797,779,739 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars.
