KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.40. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

