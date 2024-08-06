Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Krystal Biotech Stock Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.82. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34.
Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech
In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
