Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.82. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

