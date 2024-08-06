K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.40

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €11.40 ($12.53) and last traded at €11.63 ($12.77), with a volume of 778522 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.78 ($12.94).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.