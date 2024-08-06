KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.21. KT shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 47,418 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

KT Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KT by 55.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 62.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 125,413 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

