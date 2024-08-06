Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 996,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after buying an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares during the period.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
