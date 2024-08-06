Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 996,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after buying an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

