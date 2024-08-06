Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. 185,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,767. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

