Largo (LGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, analysts expect Largo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Largo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 90,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. Largo has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Largo from $4.80 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

