Lego Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $5.71 (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Lego Coin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Lego Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Lego Coin has a market cap of $9,000.00 billion and $5.71 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Lego Coin

Lego Coin launched on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LegoCoinLive)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Lego Coin Token Trading

