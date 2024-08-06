Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.40

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.40 and last traded at $109.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.40.

Legrand Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

