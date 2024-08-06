Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.08) EPS for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 1,244.97%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million.

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 183,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,660. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $221,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

