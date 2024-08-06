Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.93.

LTH traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. 1,838,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Time Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

