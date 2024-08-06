Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.80 to C$18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.45.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,265. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.02.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

