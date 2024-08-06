M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $210.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.45), with a volume of 14475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.58).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £24.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,476.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

