Macquarie Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $65.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Macquarie from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRTO

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $213,780.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,549,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $812,355. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.