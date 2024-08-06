Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Scotiabank

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

MGA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,319. Magna International has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Magna International by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

