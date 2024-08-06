Marathon Oil (MRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.
Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
