Marathon Oil (MRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

