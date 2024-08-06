Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 14 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded down $48.66 on Monday, reaching $1,511.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,583.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,530.47.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

