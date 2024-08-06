Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,111.30. 424,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,037.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,054.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,541 shares of company stock worth $39,936,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.