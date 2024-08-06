Marcum Wealth LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.44. 3,559,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

