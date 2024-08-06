Marcum Wealth LLC Has $480,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,742,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,392,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,885. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

