Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $369.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.15.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,668 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

