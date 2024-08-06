Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 753,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.