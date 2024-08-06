Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 288 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

