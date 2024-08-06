Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.12

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.12 and last traded at $147.75, with a volume of 22547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.03.

Marubeni Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

