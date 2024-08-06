Mary Beth Wilkinson Sells 2,611 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
KLAC stock traded up $12.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $716.22. 1,191,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $807.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in KLA by 40.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
