Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 649 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 504,816 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

