Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 76 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.20. 1,500,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $171.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.71.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.