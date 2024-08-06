Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.66. The stock had a trading volume of 157,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

