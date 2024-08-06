Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 3.9 %

DXCM stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. 8,831,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,164. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

