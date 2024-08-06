Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $118.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

