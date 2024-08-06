Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 5,044,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,659. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

