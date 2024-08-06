Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

C traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,044,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.