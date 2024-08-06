Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,116,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,477. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

