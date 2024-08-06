Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 582,123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 601.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $5.07 on Monday, reaching $192.15. 67,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,924. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.62.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

