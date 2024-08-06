Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $117,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. 7,504,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,312. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

