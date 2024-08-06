Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $157,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $7,754,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NYSE:BK traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

