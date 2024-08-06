Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $215,998,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 229.9% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 386,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 269,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $69.56. 3,213,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

