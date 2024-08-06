Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 210.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. 4,073,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,218. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

