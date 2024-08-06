Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,072,000 after buying an additional 249,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.68.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

