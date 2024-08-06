Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 33.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 29.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 249,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,314,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,421,131. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $20.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $442.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.48 and a 200-day moving average of $457.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

