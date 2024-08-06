Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $64,000 Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Corpay were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPAY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, reaching $270.97. The stock had a trading volume of 446,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

