Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $839,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,555. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

