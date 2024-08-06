Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $88,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. 1,400,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,688. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

