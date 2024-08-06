Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,679. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

