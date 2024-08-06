Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 120 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,639. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

